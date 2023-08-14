Toheal Pharm Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 8.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 8.87% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 58.89% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Toheal Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Toheal Pharm shares closed at 30.69 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 195.66% returns over the last 6 months and 51.93% over the last 12 months.