Toheal Pharm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 81.39% Y-o-Y

Mar 15, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Toheal Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 81.39% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.71% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 95% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Toheal Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 0.01 0.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.02 0.01 0.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.00 0.10
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.01 0.20
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.01 0.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.01 0.20
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 0.00 0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 0.00 0.15
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.01 0.00 0.15
Equity Share Capital 9.48 9.48 9.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.00 0.16
Diluted EPS 0.01 -- 0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.00 0.16
Diluted EPS 0.01 -- 0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited