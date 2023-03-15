Toheal Pharm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 81.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 81.39% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.71% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 95% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Toheal Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.

Toheal Pharm shares closed at 10.26 on March 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.75% returns over the last 6 months and 245.45% over the last 12 months.