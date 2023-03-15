English
    Toheal Pharm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 81.39% Y-o-Y

    March 15, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Toheal Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 81.39% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.71% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 95% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    Toheal Pharm EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.

    Toheal Pharm shares closed at 10.26 on March 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.75% returns over the last 6 months and 245.45% over the last 12 months.

    Toheal Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.010.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.010.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.000.10
    Other Income0.000.000.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.010.20
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.010.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.010.20
    Tax0.000.000.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.000.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.000.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.010.000.15
    Equity Share Capital9.489.489.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.000.16
    Diluted EPS0.01--0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.000.16
    Diluted EPS0.01--0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

