    Toheal Pharm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 81.39% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Toheal Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 81.39% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.71% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 95% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    Toheal Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.010.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.010.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.000.10
    Other Income0.000.000.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.010.20
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.010.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.010.20
    Tax0.000.000.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.000.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.000.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.010.000.15
    Equity Share Capital9.489.489.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.000.16
    Diluted EPS0.01--0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.000.16
    Diluted EPS0.01--0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
