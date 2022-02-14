Toheal Pharm Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 102.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2021 up 102.05% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021 up 1492.94% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021 up 2100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Toheal Pharm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Toheal Pharm shares closed at 2.83 on December 30, 2021 (BSE)