TML-D Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,668.10 crore, down 3.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA MOTORS LTD - DVR are:
Net Sales at Rs 9,668.10 crore in September 2020 down 3.32% from Rs. 10,000.48 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,212.45 crore in September 2020 up 5.42% from Rs. 1,281.97 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 378.90 crore in September 2020 up 556.01% from Rs. 83.09 crore in September 2019.
TML-D shares closed at 55.50 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 63.96% returns over the last 6 months and -17.35% over the last 12 months.
|TATA MOTORS LTD - DVR
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9,591.18
|2,634.14
|9,913.33
|Other Operating Income
|76.92
|52.73
|87.15
|Total Income From Operations
|9,668.10
|2,686.87
|10,000.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6,107.98
|1,173.22
|5,530.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,317.20
|457.22
|1,304.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-174.86
|309.56
|644.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,058.60
|966.74
|1,067.09
|Depreciation
|909.92
|859.89
|760.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-201.99
|-177.70
|-306.44
|Other Expenses
|1,424.25
|820.85
|2,204.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-773.00
|-1,722.91
|-1,205.16
|Other Income
|241.98
|134.33
|361.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-531.02
|-1,588.58
|-843.74
|Interest
|634.67
|552.80
|497.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,165.69
|-2,141.38
|-1,341.66
|Exceptional Items
|-46.36
|-48.88
|71.67
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,212.05
|-2,190.26
|-1,269.99
|Tax
|0.40
|0.38
|11.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,212.45
|-2,190.64
|-1,281.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,212.45
|-2,190.64
|-1,281.97
|Equity Share Capital
|719.54
|719.54
|679.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.37
|-6.09
|-3.78
|Diluted EPS
|-3.37
|-6.09
|-3.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.37
|-6.09
|-3.78
|Diluted EPS
|-3.37
|-6.09
|-3.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:33 pm