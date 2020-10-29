172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|tml-d-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-9668-10-crore-down-3-32-y-o-y-2-6032501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TML-D Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,668.10 crore, down 3.32% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA MOTORS LTD - DVR are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,668.10 crore in September 2020 down 3.32% from Rs. 10,000.48 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,212.45 crore in September 2020 up 5.42% from Rs. 1,281.97 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 378.90 crore in September 2020 up 556.01% from Rs. 83.09 crore in September 2019.

TML-D shares closed at 56.65 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 65.16% returns over the last 6 months and -28.47% over the last 12 months.

TATA MOTORS LTD - DVR
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations9,591.182,634.149,913.33
Other Operating Income76.9252.7387.15
Total Income From Operations9,668.102,686.8710,000.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6,107.981,173.225,530.68
Purchase of Traded Goods1,317.20457.221,304.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-174.86309.56644.83
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,058.60966.741,067.09
Depreciation909.92859.89760.65
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised-201.99-177.70-306.44
Other Expenses1,424.25820.852,204.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-773.00-1,722.91-1,205.16
Other Income241.98134.33361.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-531.02-1,588.58-843.74
Interest634.67552.80497.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1,165.69-2,141.38-1,341.66
Exceptional Items-46.36-48.8871.67
P/L Before Tax-1,212.05-2,190.26-1,269.99
Tax0.400.3811.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,212.45-2,190.64-1,281.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,212.45-2,190.64-1,281.97
Equity Share Capital719.54719.54679.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.37-6.09-3.78
Diluted EPS-3.37-6.09-3.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.37-6.09-3.78
Diluted EPS-3.37-6.09-3.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:44 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #TATA MOTORS LTD - DVR #TML-D

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.