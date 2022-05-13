TML-D Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,338.27 crore, down 13.51% Y-o-Y
May 13, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA MOTORS - DVR are:
Net Sales at Rs 17,338.27 crore in March 2022 down 13.51% from Rs. 20,045.90 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 413.35 crore in March 2022 down 74.88% from Rs. 1,645.69 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,262.15 crore in March 2022 down 26.78% from Rs. 1,723.68 crore in March 2021.
TML-D EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in March 2021.
TML-D shares closed at 182.85 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)
|TATA MOTORS - DVR
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17,224.61
|12,259.02
|19,826.57
|Other Operating Income
|113.66
|93.76
|219.33
|Total Income From Operations
|17,338.27
|12,352.78
|20,045.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11,036.46
|8,499.61
|12,914.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,605.80
|1,342.76
|2,058.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|870.43
|-188.35
|387.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|875.60
|918.10
|1,081.76
|Depreciation
|457.86
|452.12
|964.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-261.85
|-233.09
|-257.82
|Other Expenses
|2,145.00
|1,746.38
|2,396.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|608.97
|-184.75
|499.52
|Other Income
|195.32
|138.74
|260.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|804.29
|-46.01
|759.52
|Interest
|491.75
|535.55
|614.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|312.54
|-581.56
|144.66
|Exceptional Items
|141.55
|-0.09
|1,545.62
|P/L Before Tax
|454.09
|-581.65
|1,690.28
|Tax
|40.74
|53.84
|44.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|413.35
|-635.49
|1,645.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|811.34
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|413.35
|175.85
|1,645.69
|Equity Share Capital
|765.88
|765.86
|765.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.07
|0.45
|4.37
|Diluted EPS
|1.07
|0.44
|4.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.07
|0.45
|4.37
|Diluted EPS
|1.07
|0.44
|4.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
