TML-D Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,338.27 crore, down 13.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,338.27 crore in March 2022 down 13.51% from Rs. 20,045.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 413.35 crore in March 2022 down 74.88% from Rs. 1,645.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,262.15 crore in March 2022 down 26.78% from Rs. 1,723.68 crore in March 2021.

TML-D EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in March 2021.

TML-D shares closed at 182.85 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)