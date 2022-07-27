TML-D Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14,874.44 crore, up 24.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA MOTORS - DVR are:
Net Sales at Rs 14,874.44 crore in June 2022 up 24.95% from Rs. 11,904.19 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 181.03 crore in June 2022 up 86.29% from Rs. 1,320.74 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 813.53 crore in June 2022 up 179.37% from Rs. 291.20 crore in June 2021.
TML-D shares closed at 219.40 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.40% returns over the last 6 months and 62.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|TATA MOTORS - DVR
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14,793.12
|17,224.61
|11,818.31
|Other Operating Income
|81.32
|113.66
|85.88
|Total Income From Operations
|14,874.44
|17,338.27
|11,904.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10,525.85
|11,036.46
|8,813.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,655.95
|1,605.80
|1,723.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-919.23
|870.43
|-1,401.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,062.85
|875.60
|1,180.41
|Depreciation
|422.98
|457.86
|959.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-243.87
|-261.85
|-203.92
|Other Expenses
|2,190.13
|2,145.00
|1,747.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|179.78
|608.97
|-913.97
|Other Income
|210.77
|195.32
|245.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|390.55
|804.29
|-668.16
|Interest
|528.80
|491.75
|621.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-138.25
|312.54
|-1,289.26
|Exceptional Items
|-1.43
|141.55
|-24.89
|P/L Before Tax
|-139.68
|454.09
|-1,314.15
|Tax
|41.35
|40.74
|6.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-181.03
|413.35
|-1,320.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-181.03
|413.35
|-1,320.74
|Equity Share Capital
|765.93
|765.88
|765.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|1.07
|-3.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|1.07
|-3.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|1.07
|-3.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|1.07
|-3.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
