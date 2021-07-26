MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TML-D Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11,904.19 crore, up 343.05% Y-o-Y

July 26, 2021 / 11:06 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA MOTORS LTD - DVR are:

Net Sales at Rs 11,904.19 crore in June 2021 up 343.05% from Rs. 2,686.87 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,320.74 crore in June 2021 up 39.71% from Rs. 2,190.64 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 291.20 crore in June 2021 up 139.96% from Rs. 728.69 crore in June 2020.

TML-D shares closed at 133.65 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.43% returns over the last 6 months and 252.17% over the last 12 months.

Close
TATA MOTORS LTD - DVR
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations11,818.3119,826.572,634.14
Other Operating Income85.88219.3352.73
Total Income From Operations11,904.1920,045.902,686.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8,813.1412,914.621,173.22
Purchase of Traded Goods1,723.012,058.95457.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,401.54387.76309.56
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,180.411,081.76966.74
Depreciation959.36964.16859.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised-203.92-257.82-177.70
Other Expenses1,747.702,396.95820.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-913.97499.52-1,722.91
Other Income245.81260.00134.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-668.16759.52-1,588.58
Interest621.10614.86552.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1,289.26144.66-2,141.38
Exceptional Items-24.891,545.62-48.88
P/L Before Tax-1,314.151,690.28-2,190.26
Tax6.5944.590.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,320.741,645.69-2,190.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,320.741,645.69-2,190.64
Equity Share Capital765.81765.81719.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.454.37-6.09
Diluted EPS-3.454.37-6.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.454.37-6.09
Diluted EPS-3.454.37-6.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #TATA MOTORS LTD - DVR #TML-D
first published: Jul 26, 2021 11:00 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.