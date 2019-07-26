TML-D Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13,351.91 crore, down 20.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA MOTORS LTD - DVR are:
Net Sales at Rs 13,351.91 crore in June 2019 down 20.54% from Rs. 16,803.11 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 97.10 crore in June 2019 down 108.18% from Rs. 1,187.65 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,176.80 crore in June 2019 down 55.8% from Rs. 2,662.53 crore in June 2018.
TML-D shares closed at 69.80 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.83% returns over the last 6 months and -50.57% over the last 12 months.
|TATA MOTORS LTD - DVR
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13,250.19
|18,428.60
|16,592.33
|Other Operating Income
|101.72
|132.81
|210.78
|Total Income From Operations
|13,351.91
|18,561.41
|16,803.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9,401.53
|10,288.92
|11,582.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,651.46
|2,016.59
|1,584.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,458.96
|1,504.59
|-1,090.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,149.34
|1,134.67
|1,032.92
|Depreciation
|777.05
|872.61
|705.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-301.91
|-322.97
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,134.85
|2,750.48
|2,424.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.45
|316.52
|563.91
|Other Income
|401.20
|419.80
|1,393.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|399.75
|736.32
|1,957.38
|Interest
|439.49
|389.14
|493.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-39.74
|347.18
|1,464.15
|Exceptional Items
|-7.93
|-81.67
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-47.67
|265.51
|1,464.15
|Tax
|49.43
|159.32
|276.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-97.10
|106.19
|1,187.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-97.10
|106.19
|1,187.65
|Equity Share Capital
|679.22
|679.22
|679.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.30
|3.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.30
|3.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.40
|3.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.40
|3.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited