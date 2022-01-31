TML-D Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12,352.78 crore, down 15.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,352.78 crore in December 2021 down 15.57% from Rs. 14,630.60 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.85 crore in December 2021 up 127.56% from Rs. 638.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 406.11 crore in December 2021 down 61.75% from Rs. 1,061.62 crore in December 2020.

TML-D EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.77 in December 2020.

TML-D shares closed at 250.85 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 77.91% returns over the last 6 months and 124.17% over the last 12 months.