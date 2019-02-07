TML-D Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 16,207.67 crore, up 0.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA MOTORS LTD - DVR are:
Net Sales at Rs 16,207.67 crore in December 2018 up 0.66% from Rs. 16,101.60 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 617.62 crore in December 2018 up 236.3% from Rs. 183.65 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,782.02 crore in December 2018 up 20.8% from Rs. 1,475.23 crore in December 2017.
TML-D EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2017.
TML-D shares closed at 96.90 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -31.11% returns over the last 6 months and -53.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|TATA MOTORS LTD - DVR
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16,099.82
|17,644.13
|16,101.60
|Other Operating Income
|107.85
|114.56
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16,207.67
|17,758.69
|16,101.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10,449.56
|11,427.74
|10,268.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,520.47
|1,601.86
|1,360.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-149.62
|-119.60
|151.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,060.11
|1,045.40
|929.30
|Depreciation
|766.83
|754.05
|768.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-237.31
|-246.43
|-219.92
|Other Expenses
|2,051.84
|2,952.86
|2,229.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|745.79
|342.81
|614.47
|Other Income
|269.40
|343.87
|91.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,015.19
|686.68
|706.36
|Interest
|468.08
|443.12
|501.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|547.11
|243.56
|205.32
|Exceptional Items
|-28.19
|-93.21
|-4.73
|P/L Before Tax
|518.92
|150.35
|200.59
|Tax
|-98.70
|41.21
|16.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|617.62
|109.14
|183.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|617.62
|109.14
|183.65
|Equity Share Capital
|679.22
|679.22
|679.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.80
|0.31
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|1.80
|0.31
|0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.80
|0.31
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|1.80
|0.31
|0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited