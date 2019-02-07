TML-D Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 16,207.67 crore, up 0.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,207.67 crore in December 2018 up 0.66% from Rs. 16,101.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 617.62 crore in December 2018 up 236.3% from Rs. 183.65 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,782.02 crore in December 2018 up 20.8% from Rs. 1,475.23 crore in December 2017.

TML-D EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2017.

TML-D shares closed at 96.90 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -31.11% returns over the last 6 months and -53.54% over the last 12 months.