TML-D Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61,378.82 crore, up 14.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61,378.82 crore in September 2021 up 14.66% from Rs. 53,530.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,441.57 crore in September 2021 down 1312.49% from Rs. 314.45 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,983.52 crore in September 2021 down 25.97% from Rs. 6,731.52 crore in September 2020.

TML-D shares closed at 246.00 on October 29, 2021 (NSE)