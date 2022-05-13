TML-D Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78,439.06 crore, down 11.5% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TATA MOTORS - DVR are:
Net Sales at Rs 78,439.06 crore in March 2022 down 11.5% from Rs. 88,627.90 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,032.84 crore in March 2022 up 86.42% from Rs. 7,605.40 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,185.34 crore in March 2022 down 34.69% from Rs. 14,065.17 crore in March 2021.
TML-D shares closed at 182.85 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)
|TATA MOTORS - DVR
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77,857.16
|71,406.77
|87,772.31
|Other Operating Income
|581.90
|822.52
|855.59
|Total Income From Operations
|78,439.06
|72,229.29
|88,627.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47,969.15
|41,616.79
|52,201.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5,350.94
|4,874.09
|3,812.97
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2,123.66
|-794.71
|979.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8,029.42
|7,651.04
|7,982.99
|Depreciation
|6,432.11
|6,078.13
|6,217.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-3,921.39
|-3,462.35
|-3,566.73
|Other Expenses
|14,851.81
|15,266.41
|13,844.68
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,850.68
|999.89
|7,156.61
|Other Income
|902.55
|702.57
|691.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,753.23
|1,702.46
|7,848.05
|Interest
|2,380.52
|2,400.74
|2,144.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|372.71
|-698.28
|5,703.22
|Exceptional Items
|-713.81
|86.16
|-13,346.49
|P/L Before Tax
|-341.10
|-612.12
|-7,643.27
|Tax
|758.22
|726.05
|-132.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,099.32
|-1,338.17
|-7,510.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,099.32
|-1,338.17
|-7,510.85
|Minority Interest
|-40.79
|-65.09
|-20.06
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|107.27
|-112.88
|-74.49
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,032.84
|-1,516.14
|-7,605.40
|Equity Share Capital
|765.88
|765.86
|765.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.70
|-3.96
|-20.24
|Diluted EPS
|-2.70
|-3.96
|-20.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.70
|-3.96
|-20.24
|Diluted EPS
|-2.70
|-3.96
|-20.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
