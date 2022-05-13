English
    TML-D Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78,439.06 crore, down 11.5% Y-o-Y

    May 13, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TATA MOTORS - DVR are:

    Net Sales at Rs 78,439.06 crore in March 2022 down 11.5% from Rs. 88,627.90 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,032.84 crore in March 2022 up 86.42% from Rs. 7,605.40 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,185.34 crore in March 2022 down 34.69% from Rs. 14,065.17 crore in March 2021.

    TML-D shares closed at 182.85 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)

    TATA MOTORS - DVR
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations77,857.1671,406.7787,772.31
    Other Operating Income581.90822.52855.59
    Total Income From Operations78,439.0672,229.2988,627.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47,969.1541,616.7952,201.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods5,350.944,874.093,812.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2,123.66-794.71979.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8,029.427,651.047,982.99
    Depreciation6,432.116,078.136,217.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-3,921.39-3,462.35-3,566.73
    Other Expenses14,851.8115,266.4113,844.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,850.68999.897,156.61
    Other Income902.55702.57691.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,753.231,702.467,848.05
    Interest2,380.522,400.742,144.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax372.71-698.285,703.22
    Exceptional Items-713.8186.16-13,346.49
    P/L Before Tax-341.10-612.12-7,643.27
    Tax758.22726.05-132.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,099.32-1,338.17-7,510.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,099.32-1,338.17-7,510.85
    Minority Interest-40.79-65.09-20.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates107.27-112.88-74.49
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1,032.84-1,516.14-7,605.40
    Equity Share Capital765.88765.86765.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.70-3.96-20.24
    Diluted EPS-2.70-3.96-20.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.70-3.96-20.24
    Diluted EPS-2.70-3.96-20.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    May 13, 2022
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.