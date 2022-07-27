TML-D Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71,934.66 crore, up 8.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71,934.66 crore in June 2022 up 8.32% from Rs. 66,406.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5,006.60 crore in June 2022 down 12.48% from Rs. 4,450.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,300.09 crore in June 2022 down 43.34% from Rs. 5,824.27 crore in June 2021.

TML-D shares closed at 219.40 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.40% returns over the last 6 months and 62.04% over the last 12 months.