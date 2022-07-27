TML-D Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71,934.66 crore, up 8.32% Y-o-Y

|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71,227.76
|77,857.16
|65,535.38
|Other Operating Income
|706.90
|581.90
|871.07
|Total Income From Operations
|71,934.66
|78,439.06
|66,406.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46,923.71
|47,969.15
|37,312.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5,263.64
|5,350.94
|3,677.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4,378.21
|-2,123.66
|1,341.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7,786.36
|8,029.42
|7,994.70
|Depreciation
|5,841.04
|6,432.11
|6,202.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-3,779.69
|-3,921.39
|-3,533.03
|Other Expenses
|17,706.12
|14,851.81
|14,370.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3,428.31
|1,850.68
|-959.46
|Other Income
|887.36
|902.55
|581.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,540.95
|2,753.23
|-377.86
|Interest
|2,420.72
|2,380.52
|2,203.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4,961.67
|372.71
|-2,581.16
|Exceptional Items
|1,493.62
|-713.81
|2.52
|P/L Before Tax
|-3,468.05
|-341.10
|-2,578.64
|Tax
|1,518.96
|758.22
|1,741.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4,987.01
|-1,099.32
|-4,320.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4,987.01
|-1,099.32
|-4,320.60
|Minority Interest
|-55.63
|-40.79
|-0.80
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|36.04
|107.27
|-129.52
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5,006.60
|-1,032.84
|-4,450.92
|Equity Share Capital
|765.93
|765.88
|765.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.07
|-2.70
|-11.62
|Diluted EPS
|-13.07
|-2.70
|-11.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.07
|-2.70
|-11.62
|Diluted EPS
|-13.07
|-2.70
|-11.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited