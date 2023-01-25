TML - D Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88,488.59 crore, up 22.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88,488.59 crore in December 2022 up 22.51% from Rs. 72,229.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,957.71 crore in December 2022 up 295.08% from Rs. 1,516.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,950.62 crore in December 2022 up 53.6% from Rs. 7,780.59 crore in December 2021.