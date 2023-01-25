TML - D Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88,488.59 crore, up 22.51% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|88,488.59
|78,846.92
|71,406.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|764.45
|822.52
|Total Income From Operations
|88,488.59
|79,611.37
|72,229.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|53,355.87
|47,721.91
|41,616.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5,471.30
|5,324.32
|4,874.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,368.63
|-769.53
|-794.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8,592.90
|7,897.92
|7,651.04
|Depreciation
|6,071.78
|5,897.34
|6,078.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|-4,141.08
|-3,462.35
|Other Expenses
|11,616.91
|18,005.52
|15,266.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,748.46
|-325.03
|999.89
|Other Income
|1,130.38
|1,038.51
|702.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,878.84
|713.48
|1,702.46
|Interest
|2,675.83
|2,487.26
|2,400.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,203.01
|-1,773.78
|-698.28
|Exceptional Items
|-0.40
|312.63
|86.16
|P/L Before Tax
|3,202.61
|-1,461.15
|-612.12
|Tax
|262.83
|-457.08
|726.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,939.78
|-1,004.07
|-1,338.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,939.78
|-1,004.07
|-1,338.17
|Minority Interest
|-85.44
|-46.26
|-65.09
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|103.37
|105.72
|-112.88
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,957.71
|-944.61
|-1,516.14
|Equity Share Capital
|766.01
|765.98
|765.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.71
|-2.47
|-3.96
|Diluted EPS
|7.71
|-2.47
|-3.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.71
|-2.47
|-3.96
|Diluted EPS
|7.71
|-2.47
|-3.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited