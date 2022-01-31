TML-D Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72,229.29 crore, down 4.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72,229.29 crore in December 2021 down 4.53% from Rs. 75,653.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,516.14 crore in December 2021 down 152.16% from Rs. 2,906.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,780.59 crore in December 2021 down 39.43% from Rs. 12,844.70 crore in December 2020.

TML-D shares closed at 250.85 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 77.91% returns over the last 6 months and 124.17% over the last 12 months.