Titan Secu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, up 1.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in September 2022 up 1.23% from Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 57.82% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 63.24% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

Titan Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.