Titan Secu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, down 97.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in March 2022 down 97.41% from Rs. 45.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 145.29% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Titan Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2021.

Titan Secu shares closed at 17.60 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.62% returns over the last 6 months and 64.64% over the last 12 months.