Titan Secu Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 72.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in March 2019 down 72.1% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 88.59% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 down 69.57% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2018.

Titan Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2018.

Titan Secu shares closed at 3.45 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.43% returns over the last 6 months and -19.77% over the last 12 months.