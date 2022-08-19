Titan Secu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 89.38% Y-o-Y
August 19, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titan Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 89.38% from Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 151.01% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 126.83% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021.
Titan Secu shares closed at 15.80 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.67% returns over the last 6 months and -11.73% over the last 12 months.
|Titan Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.20
|1.18
|1.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.20
|1.18
|1.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.40
|1.00
|1.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.31
|-0.24
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.03
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.05
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.05
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.30
|0.37
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.31
|0.39
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.30
|0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|0.30
|0.39
|Tax
|0.00
|0.08
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|0.23
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|0.23
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|25.02
|25.02
|25.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.09
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.09
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.09
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.09
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited