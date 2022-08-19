Titan Secu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 89.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 89.38% from Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 151.01% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 126.83% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021.

Titan Secu shares closed at 15.80 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.67% returns over the last 6 months and -11.73% over the last 12 months.