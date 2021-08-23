Titan Secu Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.86 crore, up 460.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.86 crore in June 2021 up 460.69% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021 up 1161.23% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021 up 4200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Titan Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Titan Secu shares closed at 17.05 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 68.48% returns over the last 6 months and 111.28% over the last 12 months.