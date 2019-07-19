Titan Secu Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 24.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in June 2019 down 24.09% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 down 45.7% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019 down 27.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2018.

Titan Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2018.

Titan Secu shares closed at 3.50 on July 18, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.67% returns over the last 6 months and -12.50% over the last 12 months.