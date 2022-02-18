Titan Secu Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, up 178.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in December 2021 up 178.49% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021 up 24.63% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021 up 410.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

Titan Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2020.

Titan Secu shares closed at 20.15 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)