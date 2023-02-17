Titan Secu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, down 47.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 47.17% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 down 11.12% from Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 down 41.24% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.