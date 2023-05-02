 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Titan Q4 preview: Net profit may rise 50% to Rs 737 crore aided by shift in wedding season

Shailaja Mohapatra
May 02, 2023 / 10:44 PM IST

A poll of brokerages has pegged Titan's EBITDA margin at 11.6 percent, improving from 10.7 percent in the year-ago period

In the Q4 business update, Titan informed investors that it had added 2,710 retail stores.

Titan Company Ltd is expected to report year-on-year growth of 50 percent in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 737 crore when it declares its results for the March quarter on May 3.

The jewellery and watchmaker’s revenue is seen growing 25 percent year on year, as indicated in the operational update, to Rs 9,095 crore. A poll of brokerages has pegged EBITDA margin at 11.6 percent improving from 10.7 percent in the year-ago period.

"The base quarter's margin was partly impacted by an ex-gratia payout to employees," noted analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

