you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 02:42 PM IST

Titan Q3 profit rises 13%, operating numbers beat estimates

EBITDA surged 25.9 percent to Rs 735.6 crore and margin rose 155bps YoY to 11.85 percent for the quarter ended December 2019.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Titan Company on February 4 reported a 12.9 percent year-on-year growth in Q3FY20 profit driven by better-than-expected operating numbers and lower tax cost.

However, the profitability was lower than the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 which pegged profit at Rs 500 crore due to fall in other income and less than expected jewellery business.

The company's standalone profit increased to Rs 470 crore during the quarter, from Rs 416.2 crore in the same period last year, Titan said in its BSE filing.

Standalone revenue from operations grew by 9.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,206.2 crore with jewellery business, which contributed to 87 percent to total income, reporting 10.6 percent growth YoY.

Watches segment registered a 2.4 percent year-on-year decline in revenue, while the eyewear business grew by 2.9 percent in Q3 YoY. Other businesses of the company registered a growth of 32.6 percent in Q3 at Rs 49 crore.

"The growth we saw during the festival period of October and November was very encouraging. The month of December 2019 witnessed a drop in footfall across all our retail formats compared to the previous two months and hence the sales were muted. The retail growth for our jewellery business was healthy in Q3 on account of a good wedding season," CK Venkataraman, Managing Director said.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 25.9 percent to Rs 735.6 crore and margin rose 155bps YoY to 11.85 percent for the quarter ended December 2019, which came in above CNBC-TV18 poll estimates which pegged at Rs 720 crore and margin at 11.4 percent for the quarter respectively.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,220.00, up Rs 34.05, or 2.87 percent on the BSE at 1416 hours IST.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 02:42 pm

tags #Results #Titan Company

