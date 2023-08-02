Titan Q1 results: Net profit falls 4.3% to Rs 756 crores, revenue up 26%, missed estimates

Titan Q1 results

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Titan Company Ltd. on August 2 reported consolidated net profit at Rs 756 crore for the June quarter of FY24, registering a decline of 4.3 percent from Rs 790 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The company reported a 2.7 percent rise in profit from Rs 736 crore in the previous quarter.

Total consolidated revenue of the company is Rs 11,897 crore, rising 25.97 percent from Rs 9,443 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing. The revenue increased 14.83 percent from Rs 10,360 crore in the previous quarter.

“The year has started well for us with double digit revenue growth across business segments. The jewelry business remained the star performer with a 19 percent growth on YOY basis” said Mr. C K Venkataraman, managing director of the company.

The company's India business grew by 20 percent in the same period driven by healthy demand during Akshaya Tritiya and an attractive gold exchange program. The Buyer growth was 14 percent and the average ticket sizes moved up by 6 percent compared to Q1FY23.

Revenue was largely in line, but net profit missed estimates. According to a poll of brokerages, Titan Q1 revenue was seen at Rs 10,723 crore while net profit was Rs 923.2 crore.

The watches and wearables business recorded a total income of ,890 crores, up by 13 percent compared to Q1FY23 backed by a strong growth of 81 percent in the Wearables segment. Premiumization theme was at the fore with Titan and International brands seeing strong buying momentum clocking handsome double-digit growths in the analog segment, the company said in a press release.

The total income of the EyeCare business was up 11 percent at Rs 203 crore compared to Q1FY23. The total income of the emerging business consisting of fragrances, fashion accessories and Indian dress wear grew 37 percent to Rs 76 crore.

Total income of CaratLane Private Limited grew 32 percent to Rs 640 crore compared to the same quarter previous year. Titan Enginering and Automation Limited recorded a total income of Rs 61 crore down by 32 percent compared to Q1FY23.

On August 2, share price of Titan fell 1.25 percent to Rs 2964.25 on NSE.