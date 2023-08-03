Titan opens flat on lower EBITDA margin, brokerages offer mixed views

Caratlane, a 72 percent subsidiary of Titan grew 32 percent year-on-year to Rs 640 crore.

Titan’s shares opened flat at Rs 2,969.35 at 9.18am after the company's EBITDA margin fell 270 basis points from the last year in the April-June quarter. The margins were adversely affected by seasonality and volatility in gold prices, it said in the Q1FY24 earnings call.

Jefferies has a 'hold' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,650. The brokerage firm said that Titan missed earnings estimates due to margins. “Growth focus through planned measures came at the cost of margin but unlikely to repeat,” Jefferies said.

Philip Capital has downgraded the stock to a 'neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 3,100. It expects the EBITDA margin to fall to 11.5 percent in FY24 as compared to 12.5 percent in FY23. The rationale behind this is a hefty non-recurring diamond inventory gains sitting in base year, increased actions on driving market share gain which, in turn, shall lead to higher advertising activities and moderation in consumer demand on account of higher gold price.

HSBC has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,580, citing impressive jewellery sales and strong growth outlook.

Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,190. The brokerage firm said that strong trailing performance of the stock and relative valuation keep us equal-weight. Morgan Stanley said that Titan missed estimates by 15 percent due to a weaker jewellery EBIT margin.

Titan’s jewellery revenues grew 19.3 percent on-year to Rs 9,070 crore in the June quarter. Wedding revenues contributed around 20 percent to the total jewellery revenue. Titan dialled up its gold exchange programme due to a volatile gold prices and received a good response for it, said the company in its Q1FY24 earnings conference call.

Caratlane, a 72 percent subsidiary of Titan, grew 32 percent year-on-year to Rs 640 crore. Growth was driven by the ‘first salary’ campaign and adding new collections in the quarter. The idea behind the ‘first salary’ campaign was to invest in jewellery for your loved ones after receiving your first salary.

Titan’s watches and wearables grew 13.4 percent on-year to Rs 890 crore in the April-to-June quarter. Titan and International brands improved their market share in the quarter and contributed to around 60 percent of the total revenues of watches and wearables segment.

Titan’s EyeCare revenues increased 11 percent on-year to Rs 203 crore. In the 11 percent growth, 7 percent growth was because of price increase, the company said in its Q1FY24 investor presentation. In the EyeCare segment, growth in in-house brands was slower as compared with Titan-owned international brands.