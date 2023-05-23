Titan Intech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.29 crore, up 107.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.29 crore in March 2023 up 107.76% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 31.83% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2023 up 17.65% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.

Titan Intech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.11 in March 2022.

Titan Intech shares closed at 54.54 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 103.13% returns over the last 6 months and 56.72% over the last 12 months.