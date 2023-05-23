English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Titan Intech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.29 crore, up 107.76% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titan Intech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.29 crore in March 2023 up 107.76% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 31.83% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2023 up 17.65% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.

    Titan Intech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.11 in March 2022.

    Titan Intech shares closed at 54.54 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 103.13% returns over the last 6 months and 56.72% over the last 12 months.

    Titan Intech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.292.523.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.292.523.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.521.561.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.320.20
    Depreciation0.770.070.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.310.060.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.630.530.94
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.630.530.94
    Interest0.010.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.620.520.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.620.520.94
    Tax0.09--0.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.520.520.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.520.520.77
    Equity Share Capital5.092.472.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.032.093.11
    Diluted EPS1.032.093.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.032.093.11
    Diluted EPS1.032.093.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Titan Intech
    first published: May 23, 2023 09:44 am