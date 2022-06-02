Titan Intech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore, up 913.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore in March 2022 up 913.31% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022 up 504.87% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022 up 296.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

Titan Intech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in March 2021.

Titan Intech shares closed at 24.45 on June 01, 2022 (BSE)