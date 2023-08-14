Titan Intech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.64 crore, up 908.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.64 crore in June 2023 up 908.23% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2023 up 226.01% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2023 up 397.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

Titan Intech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.97 in June 2022.

Titan Intech shares closed at 43.06 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.89% returns over the last 6 months and 175.14% over the last 12 months.