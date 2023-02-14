Titan Intech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.52 crore, up 167.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.52 crore in December 2022 up 167.27% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 up 117.04% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.