Titan Intech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.52 crore, up 167.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.52 crore in December 2022 up 167.27% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 up 117.04% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

Titan Intech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2021.

Titan Intech shares closed at 58.10 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 270.06% returns over the last 6 months and 905.19% over the last 12 months.