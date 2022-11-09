 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Titan Company Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,730.00 crore, up 21.76% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titan Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,730.00 crore in September 2022 up 21.76% from Rs. 7,170.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 857.00 crore in September 2022 up 33.7% from Rs. 641.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,294.00 crore in September 2022 up 28.88% from Rs. 1,004.00 crore in September 2021.

Titan Company EPS has increased to Rs. 9.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.22 in September 2021.

Titan Company shares closed at 2,741.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.57% returns over the last 6 months and 8.07% over the last 12 months.

Titan Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,134.00 8,493.00 6,921.00
Other Operating Income 596.00 468.00 249.00
Total Income From Operations 8,730.00 8,961.00 7,170.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6,952.00 4,449.00 4,726.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,581.00 1,232.00 984.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2,120.00 1,096.00 -285.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 325.00 324.00 271.00
Depreciation 89.00 87.00 91.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 173.00 171.00 109.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 585.00 525.00 411.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,145.00 1,077.00 863.00
Other Income 60.00 44.00 50.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,205.00 1,121.00 913.00
Interest 50.00 55.00 45.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,155.00 1,066.00 868.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,155.00 1,066.00 868.00
Tax 298.00 273.00 227.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 857.00 793.00 641.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 857.00 793.00 641.00
Equity Share Capital 89.00 89.00 89.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.66 8.93 7.22
Diluted EPS 9.66 8.93 7.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.66 8.93 7.22
Diluted EPS 9.66 8.93 7.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:37 am
