    Titan Company Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,730.00 crore, up 21.76% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titan Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,730.00 crore in September 2022 up 21.76% from Rs. 7,170.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 857.00 crore in September 2022 up 33.7% from Rs. 641.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,294.00 crore in September 2022 up 28.88% from Rs. 1,004.00 crore in September 2021.

    Titan Company EPS has increased to Rs. 9.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.22 in September 2021.

    Titan Company shares closed at 2,741.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.57% returns over the last 6 months and 8.07% over the last 12 months.

    Titan Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,134.008,493.006,921.00
    Other Operating Income596.00468.00249.00
    Total Income From Operations8,730.008,961.007,170.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6,952.004,449.004,726.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,581.001,232.00984.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2,120.001,096.00-285.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost325.00324.00271.00
    Depreciation89.0087.0091.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses173.00171.00109.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses585.00525.00411.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,145.001,077.00863.00
    Other Income60.0044.0050.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,205.001,121.00913.00
    Interest50.0055.0045.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,155.001,066.00868.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,155.001,066.00868.00
    Tax298.00273.00227.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities857.00793.00641.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period857.00793.00641.00
    Equity Share Capital89.0089.0089.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.668.937.22
    Diluted EPS9.668.937.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.668.937.22
    Diluted EPS9.668.937.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:37 am