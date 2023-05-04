English
    Titan Company Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,704.00 crore, up 33.37% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titan Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,704.00 crore in March 2023 up 33.37% from Rs. 7,276.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 734.00 crore in March 2023 up 49.49% from Rs. 491.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,148.00 crore in March 2023 up 33.8% from Rs. 858.00 crore in March 2022.

    Titan Company EPS has increased to Rs. 8.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.53 in March 2022.

    Titan Company shares closed at 2,654.05 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.01% returns over the last 6 months and 5.60% over the last 12 months.

    Titan Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,553.0010,444.006,749.00
    Other Operating Income1,151.00431.00527.00
    Total Income From Operations9,704.0010,875.007,276.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7,614.006,070.006,855.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,192.001,432.001,359.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,324.00870.00-2,711.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost371.00342.00328.00
    Depreciation95.0093.0088.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses192.00203.00156.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses615.00628.00507.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax949.001,237.00694.00
    Other Income104.0091.0076.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,053.001,328.00770.00
    Interest74.0061.0054.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax979.001,267.00716.00
    Exceptional Items-----51.00
    P/L Before Tax979.001,267.00665.00
    Tax245.00316.00174.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities734.00951.00491.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period734.00951.00491.00
    Equity Share Capital89.0089.0089.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2710.715.53
    Diluted EPS8.2710.715.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2710.715.53
    Diluted EPS8.2710.715.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
