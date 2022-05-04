 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Titan Company Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,276.00 crore, up 1.98% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titan Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,276.00 crore in March 2022 up 1.98% from Rs. 7,135.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 491.00 crore in March 2022 down 7.18% from Rs. 529.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 858.00 crore in March 2022 up 3.5% from Rs. 829.00 crore in March 2021.

Titan Company EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.96 in March 2021.

Titan Company shares closed at 2,386.55 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.75% returns over the last 6 months and 67.60% over the last 12 months.

Titan Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,749.00 9,381.00 6,991.00
Other Operating Income 527.00 134.00 144.00
Total Income From Operations 7,276.00 9,515.00 7,135.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6,855.00 6,344.00 4,507.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,359.00 1,336.00 868.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2,711.00 -509.00 236.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 328.00 276.00 251.00
Depreciation 88.00 85.00 82.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 156.00 172.00 79.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 507.00 497.00 399.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 694.00 1,314.00 713.00
Other Income 76.00 55.00 34.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 770.00 1,369.00 747.00
Interest 54.00 52.00 45.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 716.00 1,317.00 702.00
Exceptional Items -51.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 665.00 1,317.00 702.00
Tax 174.00 330.00 173.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 491.00 987.00 529.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 491.00 987.00 529.00
Equity Share Capital 89.00 89.00 89.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.53 11.12 5.96
Diluted EPS 5.53 11.12 5.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.53 11.12 5.96
Diluted EPS 5.53 11.12 5.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 01:28 pm
