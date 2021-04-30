Titan Company Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7,135.00 crore, up 61.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,135.00 crore in March 2021 up 61.11% from Rs. 4,428.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 529.00 crore in March 2021 up 48.27% from Rs. 356.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 829.00 crore in March 2021 up 28.78% from Rs. 643.74 crore in March 2020.

Titan Company EPS has increased to Rs. 5.96 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.01 in March 2020.

Titan Company shares closed at 1,506.80 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.89% returns over the last 6 months and 62.83% over the last 12 months.