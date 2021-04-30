MARKET NEWS

Titan Company Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7,135.00 crore, up 61.11% Y-o-Y

April 30, 2021 / 01:42 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titan Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,135.00 crore in March 2021 up 61.11% from Rs. 4,428.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 529.00 crore in March 2021 up 48.27% from Rs. 356.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 829.00 crore in March 2021 up 28.78% from Rs. 643.74 crore in March 2020.

Titan Company EPS has increased to Rs. 5.96 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.01 in March 2020.

Titan Company shares closed at 1,506.80 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.89% returns over the last 6 months and 62.83% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations6,991.006,912.004,370.10
Other Operating Income144.00375.0058.65
Total Income From Operations7,135.007,287.004,428.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4,507.004,769.002,880.71
Purchase of Traded Goods868.001,120.00568.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks236.00-196.00-351.74
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost251.00226.00244.01
Depreciation82.0084.0090.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses79.0086.0075.94
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses399.00424.00407.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax713.00774.00513.48
Other Income34.0037.0040.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax747.00811.00553.57
Interest45.0046.0037.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax702.00765.00515.63
Exceptional Items---137.00--
P/L Before Tax702.00628.00515.63
Tax173.00209.00158.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities529.00419.00356.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period529.00419.00356.79
Equity Share Capital89.0089.0088.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.964.724.01
Diluted EPS5.964.724.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.964.724.01
Diluted EPS5.964.724.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 30, 2021 01:36 pm

