    Titan Company Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11,145.00 crore, up 24.37% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titan Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11,145.00 crore in June 2023 up 24.37% from Rs. 8,961.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 777.00 crore in June 2023 down 2.02% from Rs. 793.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,202.00 crore in June 2023 down 0.5% from Rs. 1,208.00 crore in June 2022.

    Titan Company EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.93 in June 2022.

    Titan Company shares closed at 2,977.15 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.99% returns over the last 6 months and 24.83% over the last 12 months.

    Titan Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,103.008,553.008,493.00
    Other Operating Income1,042.001,151.00468.00
    Total Income From Operations11,145.009,704.008,961.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6,572.007,614.004,449.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,191.001,192.001,232.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,042.00-1,324.001,096.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost370.00371.00324.00
    Depreciation99.0095.0087.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses207.00192.00171.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses660.00615.00525.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,004.00949.001,077.00
    Other Income99.00104.0044.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,103.001,053.001,121.00
    Interest79.0074.0055.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,024.00979.001,066.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,024.00979.001,066.00
    Tax247.00245.00273.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities777.00734.00793.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period777.00734.00793.00
    Equity Share Capital89.0089.0089.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.768.278.93
    Diluted EPS8.768.278.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.768.278.93
    Diluted EPS8.768.278.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 3, 2023 01:44 pm

