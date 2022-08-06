Titan Company Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,961.00 crore, up 175.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,961.00 crore in June 2022 up 175.81% from Rs. 3,249.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 793.00 crore in June 2022 up 1200% from Rs. 61.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,208.00 crore in June 2022 up 477.99% from Rs. 209.00 crore in June 2021.

Titan Company EPS has increased to Rs. 8.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2021.

Titan Company shares closed at 2,423.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.92% returns over the last 6 months and 34.68% over the last 12 months.