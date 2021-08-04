Titan Company Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,249.00 crore, up 74.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,249.00 crore in June 2021 up 74.49% from Rs. 1,862.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.00 crore in June 2021 up 122.59% from Rs. 270.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.00 crore in June 2021 up 200.97% from Rs. 207.00 crore in June 2020.

Titan Company EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.04 in June 2020.

Titan Company shares closed at 1,840.20 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.58% returns over the last 6 months and 71.15% over the last 12 months.