Titan Company Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,875.00 crore, up 14.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titan Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,875.00 crore in December 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 9,515.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 951.00 crore in December 2022 down 3.65% from Rs. 987.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,421.00 crore in December 2022 down 2.27% from Rs. 1,454.00 crore in December 2021.

Titan Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,444.00 8,134.00 9,381.00
Other Operating Income 431.00 596.00 134.00
Total Income From Operations 10,875.00 8,730.00 9,515.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6,070.00 6,952.00 6,344.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,432.00 1,581.00 1,336.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 870.00 -2,120.00 -509.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 342.00 325.00 276.00
Depreciation 93.00 89.00 85.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 203.00 173.00 172.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 628.00 585.00 497.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,237.00 1,145.00 1,314.00
Other Income 91.00 60.00 55.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,328.00 1,205.00 1,369.00
Interest 61.00 50.00 52.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,267.00 1,155.00 1,317.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,267.00 1,155.00 1,317.00
Tax 316.00 298.00 330.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 951.00 857.00 987.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 951.00 857.00 987.00
Equity Share Capital 89.00 89.00 89.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.71 9.66 11.12
Diluted EPS 10.71 9.66 11.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.71 9.66 11.12
Diluted EPS 10.71 9.66 11.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
