Titan Company Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,875.00 crore, up 14.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,875.00 crore in December 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 9,515.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 951.00 crore in December 2022 down 3.65% from Rs. 987.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,421.00 crore in December 2022 down 2.27% from Rs. 1,454.00 crore in December 2021.