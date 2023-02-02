English
    Titan Company Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,875.00 crore, up 14.29% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titan Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,875.00 crore in December 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 9,515.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 951.00 crore in December 2022 down 3.65% from Rs. 987.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,421.00 crore in December 2022 down 2.27% from Rs. 1,454.00 crore in December 2021.

    Titan Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,444.008,134.009,381.00
    Other Operating Income431.00596.00134.00
    Total Income From Operations10,875.008,730.009,515.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6,070.006,952.006,344.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,432.001,581.001,336.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks870.00-2,120.00-509.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost342.00325.00276.00
    Depreciation93.0089.0085.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses203.00173.00172.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses628.00585.00497.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,237.001,145.001,314.00
    Other Income91.0060.0055.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,328.001,205.001,369.00
    Interest61.0050.0052.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,267.001,155.001,317.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,267.001,155.001,317.00
    Tax316.00298.00330.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities951.00857.00987.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period951.00857.00987.00
    Equity Share Capital89.0089.0089.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.719.6611.12
    Diluted EPS10.719.6611.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.719.6611.12
    Diluted EPS10.719.6611.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited