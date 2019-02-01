Titan Company Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5,672.22 crore, up 37.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,672.22 crore in December 2018 up 37.12% from Rs. 4,136.57 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 416.23 crore in December 2018 up 35.05% from Rs. 308.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 645.17 crore in December 2018 up 39.3% from Rs. 463.14 crore in December 2017.

Titan Company EPS has increased to Rs. 4.69 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.47 in December 2017.

Titan Company shares closed at 982.65 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.12% returns over the last 6 months and 18.25% over the last 12 months.