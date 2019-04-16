Titan Company Q4 PAT seen up 19% YoY to Rs. 364.6 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Retail sector. The brokerage house expects Titan Company to report net profit at Rs. 364.6 crore up 19% year-on-year (down 11.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 17.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,818 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 22.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 10 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 532.3 crore.

