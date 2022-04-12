 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Titan Company Q4 PAT may dip 1% YoY to Rs. 562.5 cr: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Apr 12, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 25.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,480.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Retail sector. The brokerage house expects Titan Company to report net profit at Rs. 562.5 crore down 1% year-on-year (down 44.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 25.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,480.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 40.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 852.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #ICICI Direct #Result Poll #Retail #Titan Company
first published: Apr 12, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.