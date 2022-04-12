English
    Titan Company Q4 PAT may dip 1% YoY to Rs. 562.5 cr: ICICI Direct

    April 12, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Retail sector. The brokerage house expects Titan Company to report net profit at Rs. 562.5 crore down 1% year-on-year (down 44.4% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 25.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,480.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 40.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 852.6 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 12, 2022 09:33 am
